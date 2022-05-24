An overcast Tuesday in Denver is forecast to bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms late afternoon. Highs are expected in the 50s.

Rain and thunderstorms could continue into the evening with a 30% chance of precipitation and lows in the high 30s overnight.

Higher elevations are expecting more snow, with Park and Summit Counties anticipating 3-6 inches of new snow accumulation Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Wednesday is expected to bring sunshine and highs in the 70s — and it will only get warmer from there. Highs in the high 80s and sun are expected Thursday through the end of the week.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 5-9 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 5-9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north 6-11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.