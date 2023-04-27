Sunny skies and a slight chance of precipitation linger in Denver Thursday, with a chance of rain in the afternoon, and heading into the weekend.

There’s a 20% chance of rain showers after 5 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees. Breezy conditions are in the forecast with southwest winds ranging from 5 to 17 mph, increasing throughout the day. Wind gusts could reach upwards of 18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, expect rain showers before 11 p.m., a mix of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., with snow showers to follow. Some thunder is also possible. High winds are expected to stay persistent throughout the night, with gusts reaching 46 mph. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of precipitation. Expect partly sunny skies, and a high of 57 degrees. There’s a possibility of snow in the morning, transitioning to rain in the early afternoon.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high reaching 70 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 71.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees.