Chances of thunderstorms and showers continue Thursday in Denver accompanied by cloudy skies and mild temps, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 60% chance of showers before noon, and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 74 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook remains for the Denver area due to isolated morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms.

“Isolated showers can be expected this morning, and then numerous showers along with scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Some of those will produce brief heavy rain, small hail, and lightning.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 53 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers with showers and thunderstorms forecast before noon, and after 3 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 68 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers in the morning and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 71 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.