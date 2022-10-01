The first day of October will likely bring rain and thunderstorms to Denver. Saturday has an 80% chance of precipitation and 5-10 mph winds. The high will be around 69, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Showers and thunderstorms will likely continue in the evening before 11 p.m. The low is expected to be near 47.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers, and partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 50%chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.