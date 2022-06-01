Hello, June and hello, rain! Denver is expecting a 90% chance of rain Wednesday morning, with a high near 56.

According to the National Weather Service, temps through the rest of the week are expected to warm up, with highs in the 70s and 80s, Thursday through Saturday.

Afternoon rain and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with windy weather and gusts up to 17 mph on the forecast. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 56. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-8 mph in the morning.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.