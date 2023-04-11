Sunny Denver weather

Denver's forecast calls for unseasonably, potentially record-breaking, warm temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees, Tuesday. Wind is expected to roll through the south, ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Metro Denver area residents could experience potentially record-breaking highs if temps reach expectations, beating the record-setting 80 degrees set in 1982. 

Looking into Tuesday night, expect clear skies with an overnight low of 49 degrees. 

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, and a high of 84 degrees.

Thursday: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high of 76 degrees.

Friday: There's a chance of rain showers forecast for the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 58 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 69 degrees. 

