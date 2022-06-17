Record temps are expected Friday in Denver, with a high near 99 in the forecast.
The current record high for June 17 is 98, recorded 2012, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m., with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze.
Temps may fall slightly in the following days, with highs in the 90s over the weekend and 80s early next week.
Afternoon thunderstorms and showers are in the forecast Saturday through Tuesday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southeast 11-16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 6-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday (Juneteenth): A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.