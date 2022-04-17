Winds and low humidity levels will keep a red flag warning in effect in Denver from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The red flag warning is also issued for portions of Douglas, Boulder, Jefferson, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert and Lincoln counties.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy in Denver, with highs near 69 degrees and winds blowing between 15 to 21 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 33 mph, the weather service said.
A low of 34 degrees is forecast Sunday night, with winds dying down to 5 mph to 10 mph in the evening. Nighttime winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
No precipitation is forecast for Denver throughout most of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. There is a chance for rain showers Friday and Saturday.
Here's a look at the forecast for this week from the National Weather Service:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high temperatures near 82 degrees. South-southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy, with highs forecast around 77 degrees. Slight chance of showers.