Denver is forecast for another round of afternoon storms Friday, accompanied by warm, mild temps, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and severe thunderstorms Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees. Light winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 6 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and the surrounding area due to the possibility of heavy storms and large hail.

“There will be another round of scattered storms and showers this (Friday) afternoon and evening. There is a chance of all major hazards (damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornados possible) for much of northeast Colorado, focused on our southern plains,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday evening, there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, continuing before 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 57 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 86 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 96 degrees.