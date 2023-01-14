Storm Clouds Over the Rockies (Photo) Credit RCarner (iStock) (copy)
Saturday will likely be mostly cloudy with a high near 56, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

In the evening, temperatures will drop to around 28 with winds staying near 7 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 5-7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. 

M.L.K. Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 7-9 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

