Panorama of dark clouds over Denver Denver. Photo Credit: ejmeyer (iStock).

Denver. Photo Credit: ejmeyer (iStock).

 ejmeyer

Denver is forecast for scattered showers Thursday, with highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a slight chance of showers in the late morning, with odds increasing into the afternoon. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation, with mostly sunny skies otherwise and a high of 81 degrees. Winds from the east will range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph. 

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect with chances of scattered thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. 

A couple of the stronger storms could produce hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. A limited threat of burn area flash flooding is also forecast today,” the NWS said. 

Looking into Thursday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast before midnight. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to gradually clear throughout the night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Friday: Sunny skies are expected throughout the morning, with likely showers in the afternoon. There’s a 60% chance of showers and a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees. 

Monday (Memorial Day): There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.