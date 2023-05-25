Denver is forecast for scattered showers Thursday, with highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a slight chance of showers in the late morning, with odds increasing into the afternoon. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation, with mostly sunny skies otherwise and a high of 81 degrees. Winds from the east will range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect with chances of scattered thunderstorms developing into the afternoon.

A couple of the stronger storms could produce hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. A limited threat of burn area flash flooding is also forecast today,” the NWS said.

Looking into Thursday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast before midnight. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to gradually clear throughout the night with a low of 52 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies are expected throughout the morning, with likely showers in the afternoon. There’s a 60% chance of showers and a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.

Monday (Memorial Day): There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.