Severe weather is forecast for Denver Thursday afternoon with the likelihood of showers, thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Several instances of funnel clouds were posted by social media users in the areas of East Denver, Aurora and near Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Looking towards dia pic.twitter.com/h8DA35PC1L — randy c (@Randytc80) July 6, 2023

"An enhanced level of severe weather has been issued for eastern parts of the Denver metro, along the eastern I-70 corridor and into central/southern portions of the eastern plains. These areas should watch for tornado threats, large hail, damaging winds, locally heavy downpours and lots of lightning/thunder," according to Denver Gazette media partner KUSA.

"Over the next few days, more rounds of storms are in-store. The Front Range, eastern plains will remain until marginal and slight risks for severe weather Friday and Saturday afternoons. Afternoon highs will stay mild, continuing to peak in the upper 70s/lower 80s," KUSA reported.

In addition to severe weather on the Front Range, central and southern portions of the western slope are under Red Flag warnings with hot, dry temperatures and gusty winds.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 79 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sunny conditions and a high near 91 degrees.