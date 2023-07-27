Denver is forecast for a round of early afternoon showers as the severely hot temps persist Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees. A light breeze from the south is forecast to roll through the area, ranging from 6 to 15 mph. Wind gusts could reach upwards of 24 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

“Strong and gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph are possible with the stronger storms along with brief moderate to heavy rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast. “The storms will gradually diminish toward midnight.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 40% chance of showers will continue through 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to roll through overnight, which will gradually clear, with a low bottoming out at 63 degrees.

Chances of rain are forecast to continue through the weekend, with high hot temps to continue as well.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Expect sunny skies in the morning, with some clouds forecast to roll through as the day progresses, along with a high of 95 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 93 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.