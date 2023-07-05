Red Rocks July 4 2023 with rain clouds over Denver

A storm delay at Red Rocks July 4, 2023.

 Courtesy, Michael Ryno

Denver is forecast for a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, accompanied by mild temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday’s radar throughout the day. Expect cloudy skies and a high near 67 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established in Denver and throughout nearby areas de to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and hail.

“There will be a threat of flash flooding over the alpine burnt areas with high moisture levels, however, storms will be moving at a good clip,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, expected to continue until midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 56 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

