Early morning showers are in the forecast for Denver Tuesday, with precipitation expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of precipitation Tuesday, with a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., and thunderstorms to follow. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Winds are expected to roll through the area from the northwest, ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been instituted for the area due to scattered thunderstorms, flash flooding, and chances of hail.

“Flash flooding remains the biggest threat as storms and showers could produce 0.50 inch of rain per hour over-saturated soil and poor drainage area,” the National Weather Service said, “this may lead to minor street flooding.”

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, storms are expected to diminish. There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Cloudy skies are expected to clear throughout the night, accompanied by a high near 50 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, mainly before 2 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the forecast for the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.