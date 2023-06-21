Happy summer solstice. Today's forecast calls for a slight chance of showers returning to Denver, accompanied by a hazardous weather outlook established throughout the area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 87 degrees. Light winds rolling in from the east will range between 8 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 21 mph heading into the afternoon.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established throughout the northeast and north-central region of Colorado due to the possibility of strong winds, heavy rainfall, large hail, and flash flooding.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a chance for a few strong to severe storms on the plains with hail and gusty winds. There is a limited threat for flash flooding over the burn areas, mainly Cameron Peak,” according to the weather service.

Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect Wednesday throughout the front range urban corridor, from north Douglas to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Fort Collins, Greely and Denver-Boulder areas.

“Ozone concentrations in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours both Tuesday and Wednesday,” Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health wrote to their website.

“Requests to limit driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday,” the weather service said.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, mainly before 5 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 57 degrees.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms persist Thursday with highs in the upper 70s, before skies clear heading into the weekend.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 79 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday: Expect clear and sunny skies with a high of around 79 degrees.