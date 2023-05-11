Denver's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms Thursday as the area gears up for a wet weekend ahead.

There’s a 90% chance of precipitation predicted for the area. Expect stormy skies, and a high of 56 degrees. A breeze is projected to roll through the north, ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, mainly between midnight and 3 a.m. Expect a low around 47 degrees. Winds from the north are expected to persist, ranging from 10 to 16 mph. There is an 80% chance of precipitation.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees.

Saturday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of showers forecast for the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high near 59 degrees.

Monday: A slight chance exists for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 66 degrees.