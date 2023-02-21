Sunny skies and high winds hit Denver Tuesday, with a chance of rain and snow forecast for Wednesday.

Expect mostly sunny conditions Tuesday with a high of 61 degrees. High winds are in the forecast for the afternoon, with gusts as high as 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, expect a mix of rain and snow with a low reaching 21 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation in the forecast with rain beginning before 1 a.m., which will transition to snow after 4 a.m. There’s less than an inch of new snow accumulation possible.

Peeking into Wednesday, there’s a 90% chance of snow with wind chill values expected to reach the negatives. Temperatures are forecast to drop to 13 degrees by 1 p.m. There’s a possibility of 3 to 5 inches of new snow accumulation.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 21 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 39 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 52 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high reaching 52 degrees.