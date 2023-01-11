123022-dg-news-DenverSnow018

A person plays with their dog in a Boulder park after Wednesday night's snowstorm turned the city into a winter wonderland.

 Kyla Pearce

A dusting of snow is forecast in Denver, Wednesday.

There’s a 60% chance of precipitation in the form of snow before 1 p.m., which will transition to a mix of rain and snow following. Total snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch, with a high of 42 degrees.

Looking into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low reaching 21 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service of Boulder.

Thursday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 48 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 55 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions predicted with a high of 57 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a slight chance of rain forecast. Expect a high of 51 degrees.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags