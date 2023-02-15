A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for the Denver metro area. Weather forecasters are calling for snow to continue throughout the day Wednesday, with gusty winds and temperatures well below freezing.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight and covers Denver, Highlands Ranch, Arvada, Golden, Littleton, Longmont, Boulder, Parker, Aurora, Brighton, Lakewood and Denver International Airport.

According to The National Weather Service in Boulder, an additional 3 to 5 inches of accumulation is possible across the Denver metro area on Wednesday.

The daytime high is only expected to reach 17 degrees, and with the wind chill it could feel as cold as -1 degree.

The heaviest snow is expected in the mountains around Park County, the southern foothills and the Palmer Divide, the weather service said. It's also possible heavy snow could hit parts of Interstate 70 through the plains. Forecasters said to expect most of the snow along and south of I-70.

Denver weather forecasters expect the snowfall to be heaviest Wednesday morning and then beginning to taper off and become lighter this afternoon and evening.

The biggest concern for drivers however could be the wind, which will blow the snow and create visibility issues. In Denver, weather forecasters are calling for 14 mph winds out of the northwest, with gusts up to 23 mph.

"Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous," the weather service said. "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes."