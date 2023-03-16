Snow flurries are likely to continue throughout the early morning in Denver, accompanied by high winds heading into Thursday night.

There’s a 50% chance of snow Thursday, mainly before 10 a.m. Expect cloudy skies, with a high of 37 degrees. Blustery conditions are in the forecast, with northern gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, the high winds will continue. Expect cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees.

Looking forwards into the weekend, expect mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies, with a high of 42 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies with a high of 43 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 51 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 55 degrees.