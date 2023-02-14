Snowy Longs Peak and Downtown Denver Colorado skyscrapers Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

 milehightraveler

It’s looking like a sunny day for Denver Tuesday, then snow expected in the evening. 

Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions throughout the day with a high of 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Tuesday night, there’s a 90% chance of snow with a possible 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation and a low of 14 degrees is in the forecast.

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service. 

Wednesday: There’s an 80% chance of snow in the forecast, with a low steady around 17 degrees. There’s a possible 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high of 37 degrees.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 53 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 56 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies in the forecast, with a high reaching 59 degrees. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags