It’s looking like a sunny day for Denver Tuesday, then snow expected in the evening.

Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions throughout the day with a high of 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, there’s a 90% chance of snow with a possible 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation and a low of 14 degrees is in the forecast.

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s an 80% chance of snow in the forecast, with a low steady around 17 degrees. There’s a possible 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high of 37 degrees.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 53 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 56 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies in the forecast, with a high reaching 59 degrees.