Snow clings to branches after an overnight snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Denver is forecast for some snow late Tuesday, with cool conditions to follow. 

There’s 60% chance of snow Tuesday overnight, expecting to start after 5 p.m., with a high of 36 degrees. 

Minimal snow accumulation is to be expected during the day, with precipitation picking up at night. 

There’s a 100% chance of snow predicted for Tuesday night, with a low bottoming out at 25 degrees. Expect 5-9 inches of snow accumulation in the city.

The snow is expected to continue Wednesday, mainly before 11 a.m. There’s a 90% chance of snow predicted with 1-3 inches of accumulation possible. A high of 31 degrees is forecast. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high of 40 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of snow predicted with a high reaching 33 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected. 

Saturday: Sunny conditions are expected, with a high of 37 degrees. 

Sunday: There is a slight chance of snow forecast, with expected partly sunny conditions otherwise. A high of 38 degrees is to be expected.

