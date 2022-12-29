A winter storm moving through northern Colorado dumped a daily record-breaking mix of rain and snow over the Denver metro area overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Snow totals reached over 10 inches in some parts of the metro area, while parts of the higher terrain just west of Denver received up to 14 inches of snow. According to the weather service, Denver doubled the previous record of 0.29 inches of liquid set in 1932 with a new record of 0.60 inches.
Here are the latest snow totals across Colorado:
- Douglas Pass — 17 inches
- Crescent Village — 14 inches
- New Castle — 14 inches
- Evergreen — 14 inches
- Skyway — 13 inches
- Genesee — 12.1 inches
- Black Forest — 10 inches
- Boulder — 9.8 inches
- Wheat Ridge — 9.7 inches
- Nederland — 9 inches
- Broomfield — 8.2 inches
- Denver International Airport — 7.1 inches
- Littleton — 5.8 inches
- Erie — 5.5 inches
- Lafayette — 5.2 inches
- Peyton — 5 inches
- Arvada — 3.3 inches
- Longmont — 3.3 inches
- Monument — 3 inches
- Cripple Creek — 2.5 inches
- U.S. Air Force Academy — 2 inches
The storm is moving east and snow is diminishing across the plains Thursday morning, but some roadways remain closed across the plains due to safety concerns.
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed from Burlington to E-470, just west of Watkins. Highway 86 eastbound is closed from Kiowa to the I-70 intersection. Highway 36 eastbound is closed from Last Chance (31 miles east of Byers) to the Kansas border.
Skies are expected to clear gradually with a high near 36 expected Thursday. Friday could be slightly warmer and mild, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 42.
Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 7-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 6-8 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 1-4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.