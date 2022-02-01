Click or tap here for a list of metro-area closures and delays
A slow-moving snowstorm is forecast to arrive Tuesday afternoon in the Denver area and drop several inches of snow over the next couple days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A high of 31 degrees is in the city's weather forecast, with a 100% chance of snow in the evening, the weather service says. The storm is projected to drop between 3-5 inches of snow Tuesday night and about 3 more inches of snow Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to stay in the teens.
Denver is in a winter weather advisory through Wednesday. In a report, the weather service said: "An extended period of snow, colder temperatures, and slick and hazardous travel conditions can be expected, starting late this afternoon and evening."
Denver reportedly received 13.4 inches in January, which was the snowiest in eight years.
Dry and sunny weather is expected for the rest of the week, with a high of 22 degrees Thursday and temps in the high 30s Friday, the weather service predicts.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 7-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday night: Snow. Low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northeast wind 7-11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as -1. East southeast wind 10-13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of snow before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -8. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 22. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 39.