Spring is in the air Thursday Denver as temps warm but with mixed precipitation continuing into the weekend.

Expect increasing clouds Thursday, with a high reaching 51 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the late afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m. An afternoon breeze from the southwest will roll through, ranging from 6 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, transitioning to snow showers following.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high reaching 53 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of snow showers in the early morning, with high winds potentially reaching upwards of 33 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 41 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers forecast for the early afternoon.

Monday: Partly sunny skies, with a high reaching 42 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m.