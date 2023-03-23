Downtown Denver

Monday morning's view of downtown Denver. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly before 7 p.m.

Spring is in the air Thursday Denver as temps warm but with mixed precipitation continuing into the weekend.

Expect increasing clouds Thursday, with a high reaching 51 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the late afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m. An afternoon breeze from the southwest will roll through, ranging from 6 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, transitioning to snow showers following.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high reaching 53 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of snow showers in the early morning, with high winds potentially reaching upwards of 33 mph. 

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 41 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers forecast for the early afternoon. 

Monday: Partly sunny skies, with a high reaching 42 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m.

