Strong winds are expected to blow through Denver and the Front Range on Tuesday, forecasters say.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, it is projected to be warm and windy in Denver, with a high near 62 degrees and wind gusting up to 40 mph. Showers are also expected through the day.
Denver is under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday because of warm temps, gusty winds and low humidity, the weather service says. The eastern plains, including the Denver area, is also under a high wind watch through Tuesday night.
Gazette news partner 9News said in a report that the weather could impact travel and warned high-profile vehicles to use caution on the road on Tuesday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a northwest wind 13-18 mph increasing to 21-26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a northwest wind 17-25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 11-16 mph increasing to 18-23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.