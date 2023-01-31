The Colorado cold front that hit this past weekend lingers for one more day in Denver before warming up later this week.

There’s a subzero wind chill expected for Tuesday, with wind chill values as low as -7 degrees. Sunny skies are in the forecast otherwise, with a high reaching 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low bottoming out at 9 degrees.

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with a high of 42 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 46 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high reaching 50 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 49 degrees.