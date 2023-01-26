020122-news-WildArtDenver01.JPG

Bellina Guerra and Matthew Harrison enjoy a sunny day in Cheesman Park on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

It looks like a sunny Thursday in Denver, with chances of snow going into the weekend.

Sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected today with a high reaching 40 degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, winds could get as high as 24 mph. 

Expect mostly cloudy conditions Thursday night with a low bottoming out at 23 degrees.          

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Friday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high of 42 degrees.

Saturday: A 30% chance of snow is predicted following 12 noon. Expect partly sunny conditions with a high reaching 33 degrees. 

The chance of snow increases Saturday night to 40%, with a low hitting the single digits at 7 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast with mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 degrees.

The temperature is expected to drop into the negatives Sunday night with an expected low of -3 degrees.

Monday: A chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 10.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags