It looks like a sunny Thursday in Denver, with chances of snow going into the weekend.
Sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected today with a high reaching 40 degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, winds could get as high as 24 mph.
Expect mostly cloudy conditions Thursday night with a low bottoming out at 23 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high of 42 degrees.
Saturday: A 30% chance of snow is predicted following 12 noon. Expect partly sunny conditions with a high reaching 33 degrees.
The chance of snow increases Saturday night to 40%, with a low hitting the single digits at 7 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast with mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 degrees.
The temperature is expected to drop into the negatives Sunday night with an expected low of -3 degrees.
Monday: A chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 10.