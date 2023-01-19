Denver weather downtown

The sun rises over Denver on Wednesday morning. Residents can expect sunny skies and a warm high near 89. 

Following the extreme weather of the past two days, the sun returns to Denver Thursday. 

Sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 39 degrees. 

Thursday night will hit well below zero accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions. The low is expected to bottom out at 15 degrees. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of snow predicted, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy conditions are to be expected with a high of 31 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a high near 36 degrees. 

Sunday: There is a 20% chance of snow forecast after 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions expected. There’s a high of 37 degrees. 

