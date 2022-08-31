Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 92, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Overnight, residents can expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. The low will approach 59.
Scattered thunderstorms for the eastern plains this afternoon & early evening. Main threat will be gusty outflow winds to 60 mph. For the Urban Corridor, foothills, & mountains, widely scattered storms to bring spotty light/moderate rainfall & wind gusts to 40 mph. #COwx pic.twitter.com/VUvoEbVVNk— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 31, 2022
Winds today are light and variable to start the morning, becoming north at 6-11 mph. Overnight the north wind will persist, becoming south southwest after midnight.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming north 6-11 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.