Denver’s in for a warm, mild weekend following the ice and snow brought by this past week. 

Expect mostly sunny conditions Friday with a high of 39 degrees. A Calm wind is forecast to come in from the northwest in the afternoon.

Looking into Friday night, partly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a low of 19 degrees. 

The forecast is warm for the weekend with highs in the 50s across both days, and a chance of rain and snow, Sunday. 

Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 56 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of rain showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions otherwise with a high reaching 58 degrees. 

