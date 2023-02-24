Denver’s in for a warm, mild weekend following the ice and snow brought by this past week.

Expect mostly sunny conditions Friday with a high of 39 degrees. A Calm wind is forecast to come in from the northwest in the afternoon.

Looking into Friday night, partly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a low of 19 degrees.

The forecast is warm for the weekend with highs in the 50s across both days, and a chance of rain and snow, Sunday.

Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 56 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of rain showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions otherwise with a high reaching 58 degrees.