Denver residents can expect clear skies and a high near 88 Monday. Wind is calm from the east northeast at 5-9 mph.
Overnight lows are expected to reach around 59. Wind will continue to remain calm from the east northeast at 5-9 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday and Wednesday see the best chances for rain or thunderstorms, but the week looks dry otherwise.
A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler, sunny, & dry conditions today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/TBA8Y3RwGe— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 29, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.