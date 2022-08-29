Downtown Denver

Live view of downtown Denver from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment this morning. The high temperature is expected to reach 88, with clear skies today. 

 Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Denver residents can expect clear skies and a high near 88 Monday. Wind is calm from the east northeast at 5-9 mph. 

Overnight lows are expected to reach around 59. Wind will continue to remain calm from the east northeast at 5-9 mph, becoming south after midnight. 

Tuesday and Wednesday see the best chances for rain or thunderstorms, but the week looks dry otherwise. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

