Denver residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 88 Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. This will repeat itself on Wednesday, but by Thursday, rain and thunderstorms become possible.
Overnight lows will reach 60 with mostly clear skies.
The Denver Metro Area also finds itself under an air quality alert. Issued Monday at 4 p.m., the alert is set to expire Tuesday at 4 p.m. should conditions allow. The alert extends as far north as Larimer County, and as far south as Douglas County.
Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will be confined to the mountains and foothills. Expect the warmer and drier conditions to last through Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances increase by the end of the work week. pic.twitter.com/z2LxEW7Uz3— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 23, 2022
Wind will be calm, becoming east northeast at 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Overnight the wind will be east southeast 6-8 mph.
Here's the Forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-8 mph in the morning.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.