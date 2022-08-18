Denver residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 90 today. Overnight, the low will near 60.
Light and variable winds are expected from the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach 16 mph.
The Denver Metro Area remains under an air quality alert that began Wednesday at 4 p.m., and is set to expire today at 4 p.m. The most affected areas include Highlands Ranch and Golden. Active children and adults and those with respiratory problems are asked to reduce heavy outdoor exertion.
The weekend may bring more rain with the best chance coming on Saturday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5-9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Burn area Flash Flood Threat through Sunday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/PC1QWcwH59— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 18, 2022