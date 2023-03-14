Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected to hit Denver Tuesday, and through Wednesday, with chances of snow coming later in the week.

Expect partly sunny skies with a high reaching 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, cloudy conditions are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 40 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, with a high reaching 73 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 70% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 39 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 41 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 42 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high near 48 degrees.