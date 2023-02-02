Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Happy Groundhog Day Denver. Sunny weather and clear skies are predicted around metro Denver, Thursday, with a high of 47 degrees.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low reaching 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Boulder. 

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies, with a high of 52 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions with a high of 50 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 52 degrees.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

