Happy Groundhog Day Denver. Sunny weather and clear skies are predicted around metro Denver, Thursday, with a high of 47 degrees.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low reaching 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Boulder.

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies, with a high of 52 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions with a high of 50 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 52 degrees.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.