10xx22-dg-news-FallWildArtDenver02.JPG

Resident Ron Tarver uses a leaf blower to clear the Fall foliage from the sidewalk in front of his home on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in the Baker neighborhood of Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Saturday will likely be sunny with a high around 58, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The evening could cool down to a low near 36. A light breeze throughout the day will slow to around 5 mph by nighttime. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.