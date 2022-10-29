Saturday will likely be sunny with a high around 58, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The evening could cool down to a low near 36. A light breeze throughout the day will slow to around 5 mph by nighttime.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.