Denver should expect sun Friday as the high temperature rises to 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day, with winds gusting as high as 22 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Boulder.

Looking into Friday night, partly cloudy conditions are expected with a low reaching 21 degrees.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service that's effective starting 5 p.m. Thursday that will last until 5 p.m. Saturday. Seven to fourteen inches are expected in the Upper Yampa River Basin area, with more snow accumulation expected locally.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of snow and freezing drizzle expected after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy skies with a high reaching 30 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 40% chance of snow with a high of 16 degrees.