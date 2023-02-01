Denver is putting the cold in the past with warmer weather and sunny skies increasing throughout the week.

Expect sunny and breezy conditions on Wednesday with a high of 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Wednesday night, however, temperatures are expected to remain cold with clear skies and a low bottoming out at 17 degrees.

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.

Groundhog Day: Sunny skies with a high of 46 degrees.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 51 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions in forecast with a high of 50 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 50 degrees.