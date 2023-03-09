Denver is gearing up for a warm weekend ahead, with chances for precipitation scattered throughout.

Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday with a high reaching 53 degrees. Breezy conditions are forecast to come from the northeast, with gusts up to 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, partly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 25 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 52 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with breezy conditions rolling in, and a high of 59 degrees. Rain is likely to roll through, with chances of precipitation at 60%.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 49 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow before noon, and rain and snow after 1 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, high of 56 degrees.