Denver is set for sunny skies and high winds Tuesday, with a slight chance of snow coming in Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect mostly sunny conditions today with a high reaching 51 degrees. Winds coming from the south-southwest will hit 19-29 mph in the afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 44 mph.

Looking into Tuesday night, partly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a low of 19 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of snow forecast for Wednesday, mainly after 11 a.m., with less than half an inch of new snow accumulation possible.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Chance of snow in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 44 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 39 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high reaching 45 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 43 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 54 degrees.