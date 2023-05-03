Leadville Landscape (Photo) Credit lkpenn303 (iStock)

Denver is forecast for sunny skies Wednesday, with chances of rain on the radar later in the week. 

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees Wednesday. A calm wind from the northeast is forecast to roll through in the afternoon ranging from 5 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 51 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s an 80% chance of thunderstorms and a high of 74 degrees in the afternoon. 

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 74 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

