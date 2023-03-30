File photo of Chatauqua Open Space, near the Boulder Flatirons. Photo Credit: sanfel (iStock).

Denver is forecast for sunny skies and warm temps into the weekend, with a slight chance of rain on the radar Thursday night. 

Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 67 degrees, Thursday. Wind is expected to pickup throughout the day, with gusts reaching upwards of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, there's a 30% chance of rain and snow early on. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 32 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 54 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny conditions, with a high of 66 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies, with a high of 69 degrees. 

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 67 degrees. 

