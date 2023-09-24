Weather in the Denver area is expected to be sunny with a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A light and variable wind will be present with a south-southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Breeze will redirect to the northeast in the afternoon.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.