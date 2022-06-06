Denver residents should be in for a spell of nice weather throughout this week, with temperatures expected to hit 90 by Thursday.
On Monday, there's a 60% chance of precipitation in Denver, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind gusts will potentially hit highs of 18 mph on Monday, and 16 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 6-11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 6-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.