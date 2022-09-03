School might have started for most Colorado students, but summer temperatures are not quite over. The National Weather Service forecast predicts low to mid 90s in the upcoming days.
Today
Winds are forecasted to be light, leaving less concern for the success of Labor Day Lift Off. The high is expected to be 89 degrees with a low of 59 degrees with mostly clear skies in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 93 degrees and light wind, 5-7 mph. The evening will cool down to about 63 degrees.
Monday, Labor Day
The day off will be perfect for water activities with a high of 95 degrees. It will be sunny, but as night comes, it will cool down to about 63.
Tuesday
Similar to Monday, it will be sunny with a high of 95 and a low of 62.