Denver is expecting some sun with highs in near 89 Friday and Saturday, before cooling down later this weekend.

There is a 10% chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon Friday, which could cause gusty winds. Saturday could see a south southwest wind with gusts up to 22 mph.

Sunday and Memorial Day have wetter weather in the forecast, with showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoons. Temps will also cool off, for highs in the 70s both days.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 6-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6-14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.