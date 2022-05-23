After a snowy weekend, rain is on the way.

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon in Denver, with highs in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Breezy conditions are also possible with wind gusts up to 17 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible overnight Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday's highs are expected to be in the 50s.

Snow is also on the forecast for higher altitudes, above 8,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Temperatures are expected to climb this week, with predicted sun and highs in the 80s by Thursday, and through the weekend.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.