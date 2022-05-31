Denver is expecting an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, with highs in the 60s.

According to the National Weather Service, there may be more showers and possible thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday. Temps are expected to cool off Wednesday, with highs in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. Afternoon thunderstorms are also a possibility both days.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. High near 64. South wind 5-13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. North wind 6-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 57. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.